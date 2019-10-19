Hot temperatures are in the forecast this weekend despite a weak cold front Saturday.
A stronger cold front is expected Monday which will drop our temperatures for a few days.
In the extended forecast, a strong cold front is expected next weekend that will bring some much cooler air across the Hill Country in five to seven days.
Patchy low clouds start the day off Saturday, but it becomes mostly sunny and hot during the day. Highs end up in the lower 90s Saturday. Winds become north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph behind a weak frontal boundary.
It will be slightly cooler Saturday night with low temperatures ranging from 54 to 58 degrees. Winds remain north at less than 10 mph overnight. Models show increasing clouds by sunrise Sunday.
Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday. Highs top out in the upper 80s. Winds rapidly return to the south at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible late Sunday.
It will be humid Sunday evening, but a cold front arrives around daybreak Monday to cool things off again. Temperatures will be in the 70s most of the night Sunday night before falling into the 60s by daybreak.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday night through Monday morning.
Clearing skies are in the forecast Monday with highs in the lower 80s.
Many areas could drop into the 40s by Tuesday morning.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.