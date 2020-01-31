Spring-like weather returns across the Hill Country over the weekend as high pressure builds across Texas for a few days.
A cold front will track across the area early this morning, bringing north winds and dry air across the area.
Partly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs around 60 degrees. North winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies and light winds may promote frost development late tonight.
Temperatures bottom out between 30 and 34 degrees with low-lying areas possibly dropping into the 20s.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. High clouds may increase during the afternoon hours. Winds become west at 5 to 10 mph.
Fair skies continue Saturday night with lows in the lower to middle 30s.
Sunday feels like spring with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.
Monday looks warmer with highs around 75 degrees.
A cold front is expected to move through early next week, dropping temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
