A 23-year-old man accused of killing a local girl by drunkenly driving a truck through her bedroom wall last summer has been sued, along with a bar accused of serving him too much to drink.
The complaint filed by attorneys for Raven Coleman, a representative of the girl’s estate, alleges that “in the hours prior to the crash,” staff at Toucan Jim’s sold and served numerous alcoholic beverages to Isaac Barboza “although it was apparent” that he was “intoxicated to the extent that he presented a clear danger to himself and others.”
