Motorists may experience traffic delays on Sheppard Rees Road and Ranchero Road for another week or more, according to the county.
Reconstruction activities began May 9 to fix damage caused by Winter Storm Uri last year at Sheppard Rees Road from Steepside Drive at the Kerrville city limits, westward to an area just beyond Horizon Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.