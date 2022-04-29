The Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists will celebrate its 20th anniversary and the commencement of the class of 2022 Master Naturalists with a party at the Joshua Springs Preserve Pavilion, 716 FM 289 in Comfort, 8 a.m-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.
The Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists will celebrate its 20th anniversary and the commencement of the class of 2022 Master Naturalists with a party at the Joshua Springs Preserve Pavilion, 716 FM 289 in Comfort, 8 a.m-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Registration for the event ends Tuesday, May 3, so those wishing to attend should RSVP to membership@hillcountrymn.org.
“We just want to attract as many of the members and ex-members as we can for this event,” said Dot Maginot, event coordinator.
