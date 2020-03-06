Paint products are the focus in the upcoming Guadalupe Watercolor Group’s next program.
Jenny Granberry, a water media and acrylic painter from Austin and member of Working Artist Program for Golden Artist Colors Inc., will discuss High Flow Acrylics, a new type of paint that has an ink-like consistency.
Granberry will show various products that create absorbent surfaces appropriate for watercolors.
The meeting is March 10 at 1 p.m. at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, 228 Earl Garrett St. Meetings of the group are open to visitors and guests.
Additionally, the Guadalupe Watercolor Group’s 26th Judged Show opened last week at the KACC and will continue through the end of March. Ribbons mark winners of awards.
