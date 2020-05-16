City officials honored local police at a small ceremony on May 15 to commemorate National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
In front of police headquarters that morning, Mayor Bill Blackburn presented and read a proclamation and Assistant Police Chief Thomason and City Manager Mark McDaniel placed a wreath at the base of the American flag.
The proclamation honors the “service and sacrifice of those law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty while protecting communities and safeguarding democracy,” and notes that “since the first recorded death in 1786, more than 22,000 law enforcement officers in the United States have made the ultimate sacrifice.”
The proclamation notes that “307 names of fallen heroes are being added in 2020” to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Flags were flown at half staff in observance of the day.
In a post on its Facebook page, the police department posted photos and names of 30 Texas peace officers who died in the last 12 months.
On May 14, outside city hall during the prayer vigil that’s been held every Thursday for the last few weeks in response to the pandemic, McDaniel offered the following prayer for police officers:
“Loving Father, thank you that you are always with us. We pray for police officers, particularly this week as we remember the men and women who have given their lives in the line of duty to serve us. We ask that all police officers would know your presence as they face the challenges and demands of their work, especially during this unprecedented time. In the danger that they face, we ask that you would provide protection and safety. When their work feels overwhelming, we ask that you would bring peace and clarity of mind. There is no purer source of peace and joy than you, Lord. You alone are worthy to receive our honor and worship for eternity. We exalt your powerful name above all other powers on the earth. Through Jesus Christ our Lord, Amen.”
To read more about National Police Week, visit www.nleomf.org.
