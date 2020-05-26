A 41-year-old Kerrville man was jailed on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possessing illegal drugs.
A Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Kyle Lee Kensing on May 23 and accused him of:
DWI — a misdemeanor
Possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin — a state jail felony
Possessing less than 28 grams of a drug in penalty group 3, which includes opioids — a misdemeanor
Kensing was released from the county jail on May 23 on bonds totaling $7,500.
Kensing pleaded no contest to marijuana possession in 2010. He was accused of public intoxication in 2010 and 2018, and DWI in 2015. It appears he was never charged with the DWI.
The disposition of the PI charges was not immediately available.
