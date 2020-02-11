A wet weather pattern is expected across the Hill Country through Wednesday.
Temperatures will be much colder today, with below-average temperatures expected to continue throughout most of the work week.
Cloudy skies and rain showers are in the forecast today. It will be much colder with highs holding in the middle to upper 40s most locations. North winds will be gusty at 10 to 20 mph, producing wind chill values in the 20s and 30s throughout the day.
Cloudy skies continue tonight. Fog, drizzle and scattered showers continue across the area. Low temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. North winds continue at 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Showers continue Wednesday morning. Models indicate clearing skies Wednesday afternoon with rain chances tapering off. Highs eventually warm into the middle and upper 50s, provided we receive sunshine. It could be colder some areas if clouds hang on. Northwest winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunshine returns Thursday, but it remains cool with daytime highs in the middle to upper 50s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, a slight chance of showers will be in the forecast Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s on Sunday.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
