The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will continue its monthly gardening series Saturday, and all are welcome to attend.
This month’s topic will cover all the basics for vegetable gardening in the Hill Country, featuring special guest Connie Townsend, a member of the Hill Country Master Gardeners.
The focus of Saturday’s program will be Townsend’s take on soil, water and nutritional requirements of various kitchen garden crops for the best production of these veggies. She also will cover recommendations for planting timelines for both fall and spring gardens.
Gardening 101 is a series of one-hour classes that touch upon different gardening topics for the Hill Country area.
The event is at 10:30 a.m. at the library, 505 Water St. It is open to the public, and no registration is required.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274.
