A 41-year-old Kerrville man has been convicted of entering the home of a woman while pretending to be a peace officer, with the intent of robbing her.
Benjamin Sid Beck, who pleaded guilty to two felonies related to the Sept. 1, 2019 incident, was sentenced to concurrent prison sentences totaling five years. During Beck's March 6 sentencing hearing, 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. also ordered Beck to pay $1,640 for the man’s court-appointed attorney and more than $700 in court fees. Emerson credited 176 days to the man’s sentence for time spent waiting in jail for court hearings.
Beck was in the county jail as of Friday with a pending misdemeanor charge of misdemeanor assault, which stems from a Feb. 11, 2019 incident in Gillespie County.
Beck has been arrested nine times in Kerr County, mostly on accusations of public intoxication. Beck was arrested once in Gillespie County, on the assault charge.
