A 41-year-old Texas City man was jailed this week on suspicion of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possessing a penalty 2 controlled substance.
Jail records indicate Adam Vincent Michel was arrested Friday by a Kerrville police officer and released the following day on personal recognizance bonds.
The man’s charges are misdemeanors except for the penalty group 2 charge, which is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 find under state law. The penalty group includes THC, magic mushrooms, DMT, mescaline and a host of other substances.
No information about the circumstances of his arrest were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.