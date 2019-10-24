A significant weather change is on the way today as a strong cold front invades the Hill Country.
The leading edge of the cold front should arrive late this afternoon. When the front arrives, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms along the cold front. Some of the storms could become marginally severe with wind gusts to 60 mph and the possibility for isolated cases of large hail. Small hail would be more common along a squall line late in the day.
Plan on frequent lightning, heavy downpours and localized flooding near the stronger storms that develop.
High temperatures warm into the middle and upper 70s ahead of the cold front, but could easily fall into the 50s and 60s once the front arrives. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph initially, but will switch to the north at 20 to 30 mph during the late afternoon and evening hours.
It will turn much colder behind the front. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and overnight hours. The severe weather risk will decrease rapidly once the front passes south of our area.
The risk will shift to localized flooding as some locations could pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain by Friday morning.
Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 40s by daybreak Friday. It will be much colder with wind chills in the 30s Friday morning.
Friday remains mostly cloudy early with a few showers and storms. Rain chances decrease during the afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny. Highs remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s with gusty north winds throughout the day.
I expect patchy frost for some areas Friday night with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Models support low-lying areas reaching 33 degrees if winds become calm overnight.
Sunny skies return Saturday with highs around 70 degrees.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
