Tivy High School agriculture students were among the hundreds of competitors at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Thursday, there to show their pigs, goats, sheep and steers at the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show.
Tivy sophomore Maddy Dominguez is just the kind of student Tivy ag teachers Caitlyn Harris and Cody Callender are working to attract to their program when the new Kerrville Independent School District ag facility is completed in 2021.
“We are so excited and looking forward to building our program,” said Harris. “It will give the kids who don’t have the land to keep an animal at home the opportunity to get involved.”
The daughter of Tivy grads, Dominguez and her family moved from San Antonio last year when her parents decided to return to Kerrville to give their children the opportunity to grow up in the country. Her father, an electrician, still commutes to San Antonio daily so that his daughter and her two younger siblings can grow up on land large enough to raise livestock.
“I have learned so much about taking care of animals,” said Dominguez. “I recommend this program to anyone interested.”
Dominguez had no ag experience before becoming a member of the Tivy FFA program. She is thankful for the 5 acres at home where she spends two hours in the evenings caring for Diesel, her Hampshire pig.
It isn’t often that an animal raised for meat has a proper name.
Dominguez, a member of the Tivy volleyball team, might be a rookie exhibitor, but she is also a driven competitor and intends to sell Diesel on Saturday when the livestock show concludes and use the proceeds to purchase her next show pig and save the rest to help pay for college. She would like to attend Texas Tech University and study veterinary medicine.
“It’s a little sad,” said Dominguez.
For so many at the livestock show this week, showing is a family affair, passed one generation to the next. Both Harris and Callender have young families and expect their children to follow in their footsteps and spend plenty of time growing up in a barn.
Tyler Smith, Tivy FFA president, and his younger brother, Colton Smith, have shown livestock for seven years and have learned to be successful requires dedication. They recognize that FFA teaches them as much about being good brothers as raising livestock.
“It’s not something that all siblings get to do,” said Colton. “No matter what, we are still brothers at the end of the day, and that’s what makes it really cool.”
Harris, a graduate of Ingram High School, knows the benefits of FFA and 4-H organizations and the opportunities they give students to learn real-life, hands-on lessons. She grew up showing sheep and jumped at the opportunity to return to Kerrville to teach ag at Tivy.
“It’s not about the ribbon, it’s about the experience, and I love it, I just love it,” said Harris. “I am so blessed that I have the opportunity to give back as the ag teacher and help the next generations grow their love for agriculture.”
On Jan. 18, the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Association will conduct it’s 76th annual stock show sale. A buyers’ luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. with the auction beginning at 1 p.m. The Livestock Show allows anyone interested in supporting a young competitor to “add on” to the sale price of their animal sold on Saturday.
