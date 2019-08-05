Kerr County residents who want to learn more about the workings of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office have an opportunity to do so this fall.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting applications for its Citizen’s Academy until Aug. 21.
The free series of classes, which starts Wednesday, Aug. 28, will be held for 12 weeks at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Annex training room. The classes will run from 6 to 9 p.m.
Personnel from various county offices, including the Sheriff’s Office, will present information to the class attendees. The academy will culminate in a graduation on the final day of class, Nov. 13.
The course was first held in 2010 and the upcoming class is the 14th time it has been offered.
There is no fee or tuition associated with the application or the citizen’s academy course.
Seats are limited to 25 participants who must be 18 years of age, live in Kerr County, and have no criminal convictions higher than minor traffic-level offenses.
Accepted applicants will be notified after applications are reviewed and background checks are complete.
Applications and release forms are available at the front office of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, 400 Clearwater Paseo Drive.
For more information, contact Sergeant Eli Garcia at 830-896-1216 or egarcia@co.kerr.tx.us.
KERRVILLE POLICE CITIZENS ACADEMY
The city of Kerrville’s police department also is offering a citizens academy.
The course consists of 12 classes led by personnel from various divisions of the department. Although the course has a particular emphasis on patrol, it also covers a variety of topics, such as criminal investigations, evidence, traffic, special operations unit and communications. Each student also will be given the opportunity to ride with a patrol officer during a tour of duty.
Class No. 25, which is offered free of charge, will meet once a week, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Aug. 15, in the Training Room at the Kerrville Police Department, 429 Sidney Baker St. The class will graduate Nov. 7.
A criminal history and background investigation will be conducted on each applicant. Applicants must be 18 years of age and live within Kerr County, and not have been convicted of a Class B Misdemeanor or higher criminal offense.
Application are available online at www.kerrvillepd.org under Community Services or can be picked up at the duty desk at the Kerrville Police Department, 429 Sidney Baker St.
For more information, contact Sgt. Jonathan Lamb at 830-258-1371.
Those selected to attend will be notified.
(1) comment
I respectfully request that one of the students ask the teacher how it is that local police have arrested and jailed one fellow +120 times for PI. His name is Albert Langehennig. A good follow up questions would be a request for an explanation regarding police policy in this situation, and why alternative approaches are not used, such as Baker Act. To the casual observer, this looks like padding the arrest and jail numbers for $ at the expense of Langehennig and the community. Asking this question may help the community understand why the police are taking this most unusual course of action which is accomplishing nothing, except benefiting the incarceration profiteers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.