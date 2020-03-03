Residents have an opportunity to meet Kerrville police officers in an informal setting this week.
A Coffee With A Cop event will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at The Inn Cafe at Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center, 1001 Junction Highway.
“No agendas or speeches, just friendly conversation about what matters to you!” states a flyer for the event.
Coverage of the first Coffee With A Cop, held in November, can be found here.
