Two men were in the county jail Tuesday on recent sexual assault charges.
Keith Blaine Hickenbottom, 23, of Junction, was arrested Tuesday following a grand jury’s accusation he sexually assaulted a child Jan. 13. His bond was set at $20,000, according to court records. Hickenbottom is being prosecuted by the 198th District Attorney’s office.
