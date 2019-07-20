The Hill Country Compassionate Friends, a support group for bereaved parents, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ryan Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson St.
This month’s discussion will be on “The Journey We Did Not Expect to Make.”
“I was not prepared to live life without my child growing into adulthood,” one local parent said. “Listening to other bereaved parents helps me to navigate this new journey.”
The Hill Country Compassionate Friends support group includes newly bereaved and bereaved parents with years of living this journey.
The support group is open to all bereaved parents, grandparents and those who give emotional support.
For information, call Sue Endsley at 830-928-7745
For newsletter and national news, go to www.compassionate
