Food, games, a cooking demonstration and more will be at the Glory Community Garden this weekend.
Burgers in the Garden, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, will feature face-painting, residents dressed as Buffalo Soldiers and the Kerrville Pets Alive! van, providing educational materials and free pet microchips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.