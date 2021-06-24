A 54-year-old Kerrville man on supervised release after emerging from federal prison last summer has been remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
During a June 1 pretest portion of a polygraph interview with a U.S. probation officer, Louis Garcia III admitted to violating the terms of his surpervised release by downloading and viewing child pornography on his smart phone device, according to a petition to the court signed by two probation officers. He later changed his story, according to the petition, and denied possessing the illegal material.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
