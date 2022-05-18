A woman was flown to a San Antonio hospital after the vehicle she was in rolled on the interstate between Kerrville and Comfort.
First responders were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash and arrived on scene about 1:20 p.m. Monday, according to information from the city of Kerrville. An ambulance and fire engine from Kerrville Fire Department responded, as well as volunteers with the Comfort Volunteer Fire Department.
