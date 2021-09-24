Busses and shuttles will be provided for those with mobility issues Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26 at the Hill Country Arts Foundation Arts & Crafts Fair. With nearly 100 booths offering everything from jewelry, to art, to knives there will be something for everyone. Plus, there will be plenty of food, music and demonstrations throughout the weekend.
After a year off due to COVID-19, the Hill Country Arts Foundation Arts & Crafts Fair will be in full swing this weekend, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
