Applicants must bring a copy of the following information to apply:

Social Security cards, ID or birth certificates for everyone in the household.

Proof of income for all household members, including last four check stubs, Social Security award letters or other proof of income.

Most recent telephone, electricity, gas, water, insurance premium and medical bills and prescriptions.

Proof of resources, such as checking or savings account statements or passbook, life insurance policies and tax statements for real estate.