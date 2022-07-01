The Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe Street, is hosting the San Antonio Food Bank who will hold sessions to inform people on how to apply for social programs, such as food stamps, children’s medicaid, adult medicaid, women’s health, medicare cost sharing and other food bank programs. The first session will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, and at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
“We welcome our friends from the San Antonio Food Bank,” said Brenda Thompson, executive director of the Dietert Center. “Most of us are aware that the programs exist, and the idea of someone coming here to help walk applicants through the process makes them much more accessible. I was also pleased to find out that there is a simplified form for seniors aged 60-plus.”
