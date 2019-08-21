High pressure should break down a little bit over the next few days, but temperatures remain above average for the remainder of the week.
Rain chances are not looking good the next day or two, but models are showing a slightly better opportunity for rainfall over the weekend.
I wouldn’t get too excited about this yet.
I expect partly sunny skies today. Daytime highs climb into the middle and upper 90s. Models are showing 97 degrees at Schreiner Airport. Rain chances are very low at 5%. South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies continue tonight. Low temperatures average 70 to 73 degrees. A few lucky locations may drop into the upper 60s if skies remain completely clear. Light southeast winds continue overnight.
Partly sunny skies continue Thursday. Highs warm to near 97 degrees. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph. Isolated storms are possible, mainly east of Kerrville.
This forecast is repeated on Friday with highs around 97 degrees. Slight storm chances exist across the area.
Models disagree on the weekend pattern with American models showing rain and the European models showing dry.
I’m hoping we see rainfall, but expecting the heat and relatively dry weather pattern to hold on for the most part.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.