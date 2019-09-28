The Ninth Annual Kerrville Triathlon Festival takes off running this weekend, and some streets will be closed to accommodate it.
High Five Events out of Austin, organizer, partnered with the city of Kerrville to host the two-day event. It will consist of eight races, a sports exposition and a free Kids Fun Run. One race, the Half Ironman Triathlon, will feature some of the most scenic cycling available in Texas, according to press release from the city.
Street closures and delays this weekend will include closures on Water Street, parts of Texas Highways 16 and 27, as well as the Loop 534 bridge.
