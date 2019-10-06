It was through delivering the paper back in the 1950s that Raymond Hardee and Gerald Robison made their lifelong friendship.
“I don’t know if we would have ever been close friends if it hadn’t been for throwing papers for the Times,” Robison said.
The two were paperboys, around 12 years old at the time, for The Kerrville Daily Times back when it was on the corner of Earl Garrett and Jefferson streets. Every day after school, they would arrive to pick up a stack of freshly printed news and throw it on the lawns of the houses along their respective routes.
Sometimes, the printing press would break, and that’s when Hardee and Robison bonded the most.
“Raymond taught me where the pecans were and we’d go and pick pecans,” Robison said. “Some of the trees were close to the street — we didn’t want to get in people’s yards — so we’d go in the street and pick them up. That’s the way we’d pass the time.”
The place they most frequented for pecan picking was around the courthouse square, Hardee said.
According to Bob Couch, another former carrier in the 1950s, they would fold the newspapers into triangles and deliver them on bicycle only within Kerrville city limits, where the population was roughly less than half it is now.
This is quite unlike today, as newspapers are delivered all over Kerr County by car and rolled up, sometimes in plastic bags. Carriers now are all usually adults.
“We had a lot of fun, kept some long hours,” Couch said. “We were up early going to school, and then we would get and fold our newspapers, do our paper route and go home from there. It gave us a sense of responsibility.”
While papers in the 1950s were delivered in the afternoon, papers these days are delivered in the morning, as were the papers in the late 1930s, according to Samuel W. Smith, who was a paperboy at the age of 14 in 1938.
“In those days, customers all had fences around their house and my job was to open the fence door, go put the paper on their front porch (or in) a mailbox,” Smith said. “Either that or put it behind the screen door. Then I left and went to the next customer.”
After completing his route for 35 different customers, he went back home, milked the cow for his mother and went to school. He made $9-$13 per month.
“I had a buddy who was taking the Fort Worth Star Telegram and he had about 100 customers,” Smith said. “He always laughed at me because he made a hell of a lot more money than I did.”
But Smith’s money was put to good use, he said, as he used it to buy gear for his hobbies: hunting and tennis.
Nearly a decade later, Hardee was making about $75 per month, which he used to buy a bicycle. Before he bought the bicycle, he would deliver the papers on his route around the Doyle community by foot.
“It was only three pages then,” Hardee said. “In March, when it was real windy, I would throw them in the yard and they’d come right back to me.”
Robison said it was a job that let him meet people all over town that he wouldn’t normally meet, but more importantly, it made him feel like he was a part of something necessary to the community that gave him a sense of responsibility.
“You’re part of the process of how people get their news, especially people that are shut in and can’t get out and see what’s going on,” Robison said.
Despite the changes from back in the 1950s to now, Hardee said that customer service is still the same — just be nice.
“Sometimes (customers) wouldn’t be nice to you but you have to be nice to them,” Hardee said.
