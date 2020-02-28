A Kerr County woman almost was out $13,000 in a scam that involved someone pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy, but law enforcement officers were able to prevent the funds from being transferred.
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eli Garcia said deputies last Friday took a report of a person who received a call from someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy who hadn't worked for the agency in at least 15 years. The scammer used the former deputy’s real name and even was able to make it appear as if they were calling from the sheriff’s office. Devices can be purchased that allow callers to mimic various phone numbers, Garcia said.
It appears the woman was convinced that if she didn’t go purchase gift cards and read off the card numbers to the “sheriff’s deputy,” legal action would be taken against her.
“Scammers constantly use scare tactics, technical devices and con-artist-type techniques to get their victims to make hasty decisions,” Garcia said in an email. “Please do not rush into a decision or take action without doing your research.”
The woman had purchased the $5,000 in gift cards but hadn't transferred the numbers to the scammer yet. She had made arrangements to send an additional $8,000 to the scammer, but sheriff’s deputies were able to prevent both transactions, Garcia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.