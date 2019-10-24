There’ll be no throwing of balls for dogs for the time being at the county animal shelter’s pasture, as there are some new guests that might not get along with them: four donkeys.
“It’s not just cats and dogs — we get rabbits and all sorts of things,” said Nichole Golden, adoption coordinator and animal control officer.
The donkeys, which are in good health and very friendly, are estrays found in the 200 block of Slay Harbor Road on Oct. 17.
“To get these guys over here, it took all our officers half a day,” Golden said.
Collecting the animals also occupied sheriff’s deputies, who are required to respond to reports of estrays.
“It always takes away a lot of resources from the county simply to do that,” Golden said.
Staff at the shelter are surprised no one has come to collect the donkeys yet, as they seem to have been well cared for. And they’re valuable — potentially worth as much as $5,000 each, Golden said. She suspects the animals belong to someone who lives out of the area but owns property in Kerr County.
Donkeys, being hardy animals that can eat a wide variety of foods, don’t need constant supervision or care, she indicated. They’re also very capable of defending themselves from predators.
The donkeys include three adult females and one juvenile — a foal of one of the females. According to a “notice of empoundment of estray” posted at the courthouse, the donkeys are Amiatina or Italian breed.
The county tries as hard as it can to locate owners before collecting estrays, because it takes a lot of resources to house farm animals. Plus, county staff want to avoid burdening owners with impoundment fees, Golden said. Sheriff’s deputies sometimes go door to door in the area where animals are found, hoping to pair them up with their owners.
“They try very hard to never bring them here at all,” Golden said. “They try to locate the owners by any means possible before they come here.”
Estray, farm-type animals are the primary responsibility of the sheriff’s office, which holds records on animal tags and brands.
Whoever owns the donkeys had 18 days from Oct. 17 to pick them up, meaning that if they aren’t collected by early November, the county will attempt to sell them at the most conveniently located auction, which usually is in Gillespie County. The county has a small livestock trailer for transport.
Not long ago, the county had an estray cow it sold at auction for more than $1,000, Golden said.
The money made on auction sales goes to the county’s general fund, not to the animal services division in particular. Animal feed, however, comes out of the budget of animal services, which always is in need of resources, Golden said, particularly items such as hard toys that can be cleaned for reuse. Plastic balls for cats and KONG toys for dogs are particularly suitable, she said. Tennis balls wear out too fast. Blankets, towels, cat and dog food, and other supplies also are welcome.
People also can donate funds to animal services, but they need to also submit a note stating clearly that the money is for “Kerr County Rabies & Animal Services.” If this note is not provided, the funds go to the county’s general fund rather than to the shelter.
The shelter is at 3600 Loop 534 and can be reached at 830-257-3100.
