A Kerrville Police officer fatally shot a male who police said had threatened the officer with a knife on Sidney Baker Street on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a knife-wielding male in the 900 block of Sidney Baker Street.
The name of the police officer and the suspect have not been released. Police said the officer was placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.
While the police identified the victim as a male, a witness, who asked not to be identified, said the suspect appeared to be a teenage boy -- perhaps 15 or 16 years old.
"We still haven’t identified him," said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department. "I wouldn’t be able to hazard a guess as to his age."
The police said the male threatened the officer with a knife.
“Fearing for his life, the officer on scene drew his service weapon and shot the suspect,” police said in a press release.
The witness, who was afraid for his safety, said he called 911 as he and his wife were driving when they spotted a person holding a knife walking south on Sidney Baker Street near Antler Stadium.
The knife-carrying male then crossed Sidney Baker Street at Holdsworth Drive and a police car intercepted him at Wheless Avenue and Sidney Baker Street, the witness said. The car stopped with its lights.
The witness said it was at that point the officer drew his sidearm, but pointed it toward the ground, not at the male, who was yelling something unintelligible as he advanced.
The officer gave the male multiple commands to put the knife down, the witness said, and only fired his weapon after the male got closer than 7 feet.
“You could tell that officer did not want to fire his weapon,” the witness said. “He went over and beyond giving him chances.”
By the time the male was shot, other officers had arrived on scene.
An ambulance was there within three or four minutes, followed by a fire truck, the witness said.
Justice of the Peace J.R. Hoyne arrived about 4:40 p.m. and pronounced the male dead.
“The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time,” said police in the press release. “The Officer involved, name withheld, has been placed on a non-punitive Administrative Leave pending the investigation. The Texas Department of Public Safety — Texas Ranger and the Kerrville Police Department are handling the investigation. We will provide further details as the investigation progresses.”
