As the summer heat ramped up in August so did the heat the Kerrville Police Department and Kerr County Sheriff’s bring to those suspected of DWI and felony drug possession.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED ARRESTS
Aug. 2
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ingram resident Jacob Watkins on suspicion of his third offense of driving while intoxicated.
KPD arrested Clarence Wallace, of Kerrville, for the third time on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Aug. 3
Kerrville police arrested Kerrville resident Tommy Lee Morris, who was suspected of having a blood alcohol content of .15, well over the legal limit of .08.
KPD also arrested Kerrville residents Tony Montoya and David Pillatzke on suspicion of driving while intoxicated that Saturday night.
Aug. 5
The Kerr County Sheriff arrested a San Antonio woman, Yvonne Martinez, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated for a second time while on bond in 2017, and charges of bail jumping and failure to appear in court.
Aug. 9
A Dallas man, Josh Randall Riley, 56, was stopped and arrested by Kerr County Sheriff’s on Thursday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and violation of parole.
Samuel Castillo, 23, of Ingram was arrested by the Kerrville Police Department on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and having an open alcoholic container in the vehicle.
Aug. 11
Lindsay Ellen Mirick, 27, was arrested by Kerrville Police Department on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The arrest is Mirick’s second suspected offense.
Aug. 12
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luis Olivares, 63 of Kerrville for off bond driving while intoxicated, 3rd or more offense and violation of parole.
Aug. 13
Kaylyn Nichole Handshy, 29, of New Braunfels was arrested by Kerr County Sheriff’s for violation of parole of her driving while intoxicated offense in March 2018.
Aug. 14
KPD arrested Jessica Lynn Gaines,21, of Austin, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and having an open alcohol container. She was released on personal recognizance.
Aug. 15
Alejandro Ortega Rodriguez, 34, was arrested by Kerrville Police Department for driving while intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was greater than or equal to 0.15. His information was provided to INS and he is being held on a charge of Immigration Violation.
FELONY DRUG ARRESTS
Aug. 2
On the same day, Marc D. Lewis was arrested by Kerr County Sheriff’s for an August 2014 suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and violation of his parole.
Chelsea Cay Hogan, 28, of La Vernia was arrested by Kerr County Sheriff’s for an April 5 suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams in a drug free zone, bond forfeiture, and July 8 bail jumping and failure to appear charges.
Aug. 3
Eduardo Padilla Jr., 26, of San Antonio was arrested by Kerrville Police on suspicion of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Kerrville Police arrested 34-year-old Kenneth Ray Maughan on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and public intoxication.
Aug. 4
The Kerr County Sheriff’s arrested Marcus Ray Duarte, 36, on Sunday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and violation of his parole.
Tracy Arvel Henry Jr., 19, of Ingram was arrested by Kerr County Sheriff’s on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
