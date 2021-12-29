Devin Menchaca, 21, of Kerrville, stands with his Toyota with its multicolored headlight display at a Trilluminati gathering in the parking lot at the corner of Main and Clay streets on Thursday eening.
Cody Ayala, 26, of Kerrville, stands with his Milwaukee motorcycle at a Trilluminati gathering in the parking lot at the corner of Main and Clay streets on Thursday evening.
Jillian Smith
Jessee Covea, 16, of Center Point, stands with his Chevrolet 4x4 truck at a Trilluminati gathering in the parking lot at the corner of Main and Clay streets on Thursday evening.
Jillian Smith
Jose Delgado, 18, of Kerrville, stands with his Chevrolet Camaro at a Trilluminati gathering in the parking lot at the corner of Main and Clay streets on Thursday evening.
Jillian Smith
There is a group of young men who meet nearly every evening in the parking lot at EntertainMart in Kerrville. They are not a gang, but rather a group of young car enthusiasts who love to talk about their vehicles and doing good deeds for the community along the way.
The 17-member car club has been meeting informally in the parking lot at 501 Main St. each evening since early this year to talk about their vehicles and enjoy the company of like-minded people. Hector Rivera is the leader of the group by default, since there are no officers, or even formal structure to the group. They just enjoy spending time together and talking about their cars.
