A 51-year-old Kerrville woman is under indictment on a felony charge, having been accused of being a habitual thief.
Walmart staff and a Kerrville police officer accused Vivian Vega of stealing $93.81 in merchandise, including printer ink and a small purse, on Feb. 2, which normally would be a misdemeanor. But the 216th District Attorney’s Office charged her with a felony, pursuant to a state law that takes into account previous theft convictions, of which Vega has two.
