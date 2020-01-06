It is often said things move slower in Kerrville. But for Lara Hicks her labor went rather quickly and on Jan. 2 at 5 a.m. she and her husband Ben welcomed their second child, Liam Beregond Hicks, the first baby born at Peterson Regional Medical Center in 2020.
“It went really fast,” said Lara. “Compared to my first delivery that lasted 40 hours.”
Born weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, little Liam was originally due on Jan.16 but health concerns brought the young couple to Peterson on New Year’s Day. Once admitted, staff warned the Hicks they were about to receive a lot of attention because they were the only patient in labor and delivery and staff predicted they would have the first baby of the New Year.
“The nurses and doctors were so great and they gave me great information,” said Lara. “They kept in constant communication with my midwife, who was able to get here in time.”
For maternal grandmother Angela Graves, who worked at Perterson several years ago in the development office, Liam is her third grandchild and her fourth is expected in March.
“I remember when I worked here in 2008 we could go a week before we had a baby born for the new year,” said Graves.
New father, Ben, a fan of fantasy writer J.R.R Tolkien, chose his new son’s middle name after a Tolkien character, slept through the traditional lullaby the nurses play throughout the halls to announce
the arrival of a new bundle of joy, having wedged his 6-foot, 3-inch frame onto the couch for a quick nap.
Lara credits her quick delivery to the focused workouts with Ben, who works as a personal trainer for Camp Gladiator, a fitness program for all ages and abilities that meets at locations throughout the community, usually outdoors.
“I was working out a couple of weeks before giving birth,” said Lara. “If there was something I couldn’t do, Ben was able to modify it for me.”
Ready to head home after only two days in the hospital to introduce Liam to his 3-year-old sister, the Hicks family knows if they decide to have a third child, the experience is sure to be different — this was one for the record books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.