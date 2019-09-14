A 30-year-old Kerrville ex con was released from jail Thursday for the sixth time following her arrest the previous day on accusations of leaving the scene of a vehicle crash and possessing marijuana.
The Kerrville Police Department supplied the following account of the incident leading to her arrest:
About 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sidney Baker in regard to a minor — without injuries — vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the officers learned that one of the drivers who had been involved in the accident, Staci Savala, ran away from the scene and threw away a small garbage bag into a garbage can inside a nearby hotel before returning to the scene. This act was witnessed by a witness to the accident, according to the police report.
Officers also noted that Savala’s car emitted a very pungent odor of marijuana.
The officers recovered the bag and asked Savala about the bag and its contents. Savala admitted it was her bag and that it contained marijuana.
Officers searched the small garbage bag and found a large zip-locked bag containing more than 2 ounces of marijuana. Also inside the bag were six small boxes containing THC cartridges. Three of them were labeled to contain 1,025 mg and the other three were labeled to be 1,000 mg.
Savala was arrested on suspicion of possession of 2 to 4 ounces of marijuana, possession of 2 to 400 grams of THC and evidence tampering.
Savala, who has been arrested six times in Kerr County on accusations of traffic violations and possession of various drugs, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $10,000.
Savala was convicted in February 2017 of possessing less than 1 gram of methamphetamine in May 2016 and sentenced to six months in state jail.
