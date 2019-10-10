The crowd met the Kerrville City Council’s unanimous vote with applause — as of Tuesday, the Doyle area neighborhood has a plan for development.
“I’m most delighted that you gave a voice to a community that had been previously voiceless,” said the Rev. Allen Noah, who was at the meeting when council adopted the plan. “Thank you for hearing not only with your ears, but with your heart.”
The plan, developed with the guidance of consultants, was based on interviews and open houses where residents that live near the Doyle School Community Center voiced how they envision changes in the area. It calls for mostly safety-related development meant to improve quality of life.
“I really felt like we got pretty much everything anybody said that was actionable on the primary (draft),” city consultant Monica Heid said. “I was very pleased at how many of those items made the final list.”
There are seven major elements of focus included in the plan:
• Improving and maintaining infrastructure.
• Improving area services.
• Maintaining the Doyle School Community Center.
• Keeping parks and open space at the same standard as other parks around town.
• Developing more community activities (especially for the youth).
• Improving housing options and economics.
• Maintaining neighborhood character.
“Neighborhood character has to do with history and the sense of place in the Doyle neighborhood,” Heid said. “People are very, very proud of the heritage of that area, and they want to share it with the rest of the community.”
Poor infrastructure was the top concern for community members, Heid said. Maintenance around the neighborhoods is also important, and in some cases, some community members may need help maintaining property because of their age, a disability or limited resources.
Additionally, community members prefer more local “mom and pop” businesses instead of chain businesses, Heid said.
Some Kerrville residents present at the meeting felt that this plan was long overdue, including former city councilman George Baroody.
“I see it less as a plan and more of a long-overdue fulfillment of the promises made in the past to a neighborhood that’s been basically neglected,” Baroody said.
He added that he is worried the plan might push people out of residences in the case of new housing moving in and being too expensive.
City consultant Mark Bowers suggested that the city could look into making a neighborhood empowerment zone, or ENZ, which would allow the city to set some rules in the area that require rental properties to be affordable housing.
“Is it, by itself, the guarantee (to stop gentrification)?” Bowers said. “No, but there’s a lot of leeway that the city has in establishing that ENZ.”
Developing a plan like this was called for in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2018, which serves as a roadmap for growth and development in the town over the next 30 years. The Doyle area neighborhood is the first neighborhood to get such a plan.
The city will look at developing plans for other neighborhoods in the future.
