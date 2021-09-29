Kim Meisner, executive director of general operations for Kerrville, informs the city council about changes to the employee manual related to COVID-19 quarantine leave. A new state law dictates that employees cannot be charged their sick leave or vacation leave for COVID-19-related leaves of absence.
According to a new state bill, HB2073, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 15, first responders are able to take a quarantine leave of absence without affecting their sick days or vacation time. The bill includes emergency communication personnel as well, referring to police department employees who monitor and answer 911 calls, as well as those who supervise such employees.
