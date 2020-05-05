The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged Lazy Dog Sports Bar on April 26.
The Kerrville Fire Department was dispatched for a report of a structure fire at the bar, 3804 Riverside Drive, about 11:08 p.m. April 26, according to city spokesman Stuart Cunyus.
Firefighters responded with a three-engine company, a rescue unit and the on-duty battalion chief, he said.
“Upon arrival of the first engine company, the engine company officer reported heavy smoke showing from all sides of the building, and KFD began offensive operations,” Cunyus said in an email.
He said the fire was under control at about 12:02 a.m. Monday and the scene turned over to the sheriff’s office.
