A 49-year-old ex-con was sentenced to 75 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine in Kerr County.
Harper resident Chad McDonald, who was re-arrested in February after failing to appear in court on multiple felony charges, pleaded guilty before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson on Friday.
There was no plea deal; McDonald asked to be sentenced by Emerson, according to Stephen Harpold, 198th assistant district attorney.
Due to McDonald's previous convictions, he was considered “habituated,” so his minimum possible sentence was 25 years in prison, Harpold said.
Charges
The felonies McDonald pleaded guilty to Friday include a third degree felony for skipping court on Feb. 4; a first degree felony for dealing 4 to 200 grams of meth on Oct. 13, 2017; a third degree felony for trying to hide drugs from Kerrville police on Oct. 13, 2017; a state jail felony for dealing less than a gram of meth on Aug. 3, 2017; and a first degree felony for dealing 4 to 200 grams of meth on Aug. 3, 2017, according to court records
History
McDonald was caught possessing 1 to 4 grams of meth twice in 2001 and also was busted that year for trying to make meth using pseudoephedrine. He was given concurrent sentences of 10 years probation and two years in prison on those charges, according to court records.
McDonald was caught with 1 to 4 grams of meth again in May 2006 and was sentenced to two years in prison.
According to a document submitted to 216th District Judge Stephen Ables in 2009 by a prison drug rehab facility in Duvall County, McDonald “attends and participates in all meetings and groups. He holds the position of Cleaning Crew Ram Rod and holds himself as well as peers accountable.”
Additionally, the document claimed “Mr. McDonald displays a positive attitude throughout his recovery and has displayed a positive attitude during his time at (the facility).” The document did note that McDonald had three “therapeutic reprimands” but no disciplinary problems.
County seeks bond funds
The county is attempting to collect the bonds put up by Davis Bonding Company to secure McDonald’s appearance in court. His bonds totaled $330,000, according to jail records. There are four pending bond forfeiture cases.
