The U.S. Drought Monitor, established in 1999, is a weekly map of drought conditions that is produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Drought Monitor website is hosted and maintained by the NDMC.
A government entity’s recent actions to protect groundwater availability for future generations in Precinct 2 has led to a proposed housing development shrinking in size.
Creekside at Camp Verde, a gated community planned at 1301 FM 480, originally called for about 174 homes on about 1,040 acres, on lots an average of 6 acres each, with each home having its own septic system and well. The first phase, approved by the county in February, includes 103 lots. The second phase called for 71 lots, but this amount has been reduced to 56 due to the actions of the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District. The developer is Southerland Communities.
