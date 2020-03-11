The city of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Department will host its first Mother & Son Dance.
“Moms and mother figures will have the opportunity to dance the night away with their son(s),” states a press release from the city of Kerrville. “Event activities include dancing with music by a disc jockey, a complimentary keepsake photo, food, and more.”
The event will be held May 9 at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St. Tickets will be available starting 8 a.m. Monday, March 23.
Tickets are $50 per duo, $15 for extra sons. The additional son discount is not available online, but can be purchased at the parks and recreation office. At-the-door tickets will not be sold; all tickets must be purchased in advance.
“We wanted to be able to provide a unique evening for mothers and sons to get together and bond,” said Rosa Ledesma, parks and recreation specialist, in the release. “We have received input from the community about starting an event like this, and are excited to help create special memories for families of Kerrville.”
Purchase tickets at the parks and recreation office at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway, or over the phone at 830-257-7300, or online under the city’s Parks and Recreation Department section at www.kerrvilletx.gov. For more information, contact the department at 830 257-7300.
