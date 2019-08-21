The city of Kerrville is taking applications for openings on the newly re-created Main Street Advisory Board.
The seven-member board will serve in an advisory capacity to the mayor and Kerrville City Council and be responsible for the downtown Kerrville’s preservation and revitalization effort, including identifying and mobilizing resources, building volunteer support, developing new leadership and maintaining a clear focus on the district’s needs and opportunities.
Applicants must be property or business owners within the designated Main Street boundaries, also known as the Downtown Arts and Cultural District, and must reside within Kerr County.
Each member shall be a voting member and is subject to a two-year term; however, three members will initially serve for one year so as to create staggered terms.
Applications for the Main Street Advisory Board can be accessed on the city’s website at kerrvilletx.gov/FormCenter/Citizen-Forms-2/Application-for-Consideration-of-Board-A-44.
The city secretary’s office accepts applications for all city boards throughout the year. Those interested should submit the board application specific to the board for which they are applying. Applications are available online on the city’s website at kerrvilletx.gov/957/Boards-Commissions, or by dropping by the city secretary’s office in City Hall.
Completed applications should be emailed to the city secretary’s office at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.
For more information, contact City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at 830-258-1117 or Deputy City Secretary Kayla McInturff at 830-258-1118.
