Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly confirmed Friday afternoon that he will implement a temporary disaster order that will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, and expire at 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks anywhere in Kerr County.
The only exception to the order will be the city of Kerrville’s professionally supervised fireworks display planned Monday evening in Louise Hays Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.