Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Mark Foust, left, and board of trustees president Rolinda Schmidt discuss COVID-19 mitigation policy changes at Tuesday’s school board meeting at B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School.
The start of the school year was met with a surge of COVID-19 cases throughout theKerrville Independent School District, with totals by Sept. 3, of 207 reported from all campuses. Due to Gov. Greg Abbot’s mandate against masks, KISD has also declared that masks would be optional for all students and staff.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
