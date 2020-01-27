Kerr County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to give $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters after holding back the funds for a month due to concerns over illegal immigration.
During their Nov. 25, 2019, meeting, commissioners discussed the role of the nonprofit mentoring program in providing immigration services to children. But it appears to have been a misunderstanding, as officials with the nonprofit later said.
“We don’t deal with immigration issues, so I hope that clears up the matter,” BBBS board member Kathy Hall said to commissioners at their regular meeting on Monday.
Hall read off a portion of the Nov. 25, 2019, meeting transcript — it can be found at https://bit.ly/2t1iCrV — in which County Judge Rob Kelly said the $1,000 was for services and support for children who need protection and care in the immigration process.
“That's not who we are or what we do,” Hall said Monday.
This doesn’t mean the nonprofit never serves children of illegal immigrants. The organization doesn’t inquire about immigration status when assessing a family for services, said Rebecca Ramirez, program manager of the nonprofit’s Kerrville office, on Dec. 5, 2019
The nonprofit provides one-on-one mentoring for children ages 6 to 17 years old, according to its local Facebook webpage.
“As I know, we serve anybody who applies and qualifies,” Ramirez said last month.
Ramirez said the service application asks questions such as who lives with the child, whether the family receives “income assistance” and how did they hear about the program. There’s nothing in the application about citizenship or immigration. The only qualification to be matched to an adult mentor is that a child must be no younger than 6 and no older than 17, she said.
Commissioners had already motioned to donate the funds to BBBS during their Nov. 25, 2019, meeting, but the motion was withdrawn after Commissioner Harley Belew wanted to know exactly what the money was for. He also asked whether the services were for unaccompanied migrant children, or for whole families of undocumented immigrants, and Kelly responded that only BBBS could answer those questions.
During a meeting recess on Monday, Belew indicated he was opposed to withholding funding for the BBBS on account of a child’s immigration status.
"I don't care where a kid comes from; if they need a big brother, they need a big brother,” Belew said.
Hall told commissioners that 21 children had been matched to mentors, or “bigs,” and 21 more — mostly boys — had applied but were without mentors. She said all the children are from single-parent homes, mostly where the father is absent.
“Only 30 percent of the adult bigs who volunteer are men,” Hall said. “So we definitely want to get them a male match and we’re not there yet.”
Ramiez, last month, said there’s particularly a need for bigs who are nonwhite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.