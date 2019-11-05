Authorities have not yet finalized the investigation into the police pursuit that ended with the deaths of a man and his teenage daughter early Friday.
Anthony Vargas, 36, of Ingram, and his daughter, Oriana Vargas, 14, died after the Dodge pickup truck they were in collided with trees along Goat Creek Road.
A funeral Mass for Oriana Vargas, who had attended Ingram Middle School and was a student at Fredericksburg High School, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 909 Main St. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
A graveside service for Anthony Vargas will be at 10:45 a.m. Friday at Mountain View Cemetery, Mountain View Cemetery Road N.
Obituaries for Anthony Vargas and Oriana Vargas can be found in today’s edition of The Kerrville Daily Times.
According to the Kerrville Police Department, Vargas was the driver of the truck when it was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed west on Junction Highway about 2:10 a.m. Friday. When a police officer began following the truck, the driver reportedly accelerated to more than 70 mph and eventually to more than 100 mph before crashing along the 2300 block Goat Creek Road, according to police.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting the crash investigation. Autopsies were conducted. The results of the investigation, including autopsy reports, will be released when available.
