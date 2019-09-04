Robots inhabit the halls at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
With the addition of two new mobile units containing a screen, cameras that zoom in and out and an electronic stethoscope, patients are able to video chat with specialists across the country who have partnered with Peterson.
The method is called telemedicine.
“The physicians will dial in on the robot, and the nurse and physician will take the robot into the patient’s room,” said Kelli Griffith, the assistant director of pharmacy at Peterson. “(They) have the capability to do a full exam on the patient. ... It’s just like a physician is examining the patient at the bedside.”
The two newest robots are used specifically for connecting infectious disease specialists with infectious disease patients — people who suffer from complicated infections, such as an infected heart or bone. Peterson also has robots for stroke specialists and psychological specialists.
“Infectious disease physicians are few in number, so it’s hard to find someone to be here full-time,” Griffith said. “They are life-size on the screen, so it’s easy for the patient and comfortable on the patient’s eye. It feels like the physician is actually there with them. Some of the physicians that I’ve talked to said that they can hear better and see better with these cameras than they can in real life.”
When it comes to infectious diseases, there’s not a lot of hands-on examinations required, said Kelly Byrd-Jenkins, the director of wound care. The robots’ tools and conversations with other providers gives them all the information they need.
After the doctors on the screen make the diagnosis, they deliver care instructions to the nurses and caretakers that are on Peterson’s campus, much the way onsite doctors work. Byrd-Jenkins said the consulting doctors are thoroughly vetted, just like any other employee at Peterson.
“(Patients) really, really love the bedside manner,” Byrd-Jenkins said. “They feel very much like it’s a personal encounter. You wouldn’t think so on a screen like that, but they’re providing a really great service, and they’ve got extra training in that screen presence.”
In fact, patient compliance when it comes to seeing specialists has increased with the robots. Before the robots, Peterson would refer patients to the nearest place that had a specialist — San Antonio, a significant drive away — where they would have to wait up to two months for an appointment.
“How does that patient wait two months when we know that they have an infectious problem?” Byrd-Jenkins said. “Usually, in two months, complications come up. ... (Robots are) helping address complications sooner, which for patients could mean the difference between hospitalization or surgery.”
Some people also don’t drive, so sometimes it’s difficult for them to go out of town, Byrd-Jenkins added.
Peterson is looking to increase their telemedicine efforts. The next department that could get robots is pulmonology, but there are no solidified plans for that yet.
PHOTO AT TOP: Kelli Griffith, left, and Kelly Byrd-Jenkins, both with Peterson Medical Center, stand next to what is the newest step in medicine: the Telemedicine System. Photo by Tom Holden/Times Photo Editor, photo@dailytimes.com
