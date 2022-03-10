The 14th annual Daddy and Daughter Dance still has tickets available for purchase. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, April 2, in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Highway 27 in Kerrville.
Tickets will not be sold at the event, so if anyone has not purchased tickets, time is running out. Remaining tickets are available at the Parks and Recreation office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway, by phone at 830-257-7300 or online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.