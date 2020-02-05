A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, rain and possibly some snowflakes are possible today across the Hill Country.
With our recent stretch of warm weather, it will be hard to see any major accumulations of wintry precipitation. With that said, temperatures for several locations could drop below freezing, and this may promote areas of patchy ice, mainly on higher elevations and also on bridges and overpasses.
Use caution if traveling across the region today.
Most of the serious impacts will remain north of Kerrville.
The best chance of seeing snow or wintry precipitation will be to our north. The further north you travel, the higher the risk for travel hazards.
This will be a widespread winter event for West Texas, North Texas and North Central Texas, which makes travel conditions treacherous north and west of Kerrville today and tonight.
Cloudy skies are in the forecast today with a wintry mix possible through noon. Daytime highs remain in the lower to middle 30s in most areas.
Northwest winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
Skies clear out after midnight. This will set the stage for cold overnight lows in the 24- to 27-degree range by daybreak Thursday.
Snow flurries are possible this evening, but should rapidly come to an end as our system lifts eastward.
Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the 50s.
