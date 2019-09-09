The third phase of Ingram’s wastewater project may get funding tonight.
Ingram has been working on a citywide wastewater system improvement project since 2005 to develop a wastewater collection system. The city is in the midst of Phase III of the project.
Phase III will cost a total of $4.693 million, with $947,000 paid for through a loan from the United States Department of Agriculture, and the remaining $3.746 million paid for through a USDA grant.
Mark Bosma, city administrator, said these funds are already secured. The discussion tonight is to address a few necessary details — getting Mayor Brandon Rowan to sign the papers to make it official and setting up legal support.
The first two phases — which cost about $6.2 million in grants and about $3.5 million in loans — connected roughly 550 homes to the system.
The whole project will likely take until sometime in 2021 to be completely finished, Bosma said.
MORE ITEMS OF DISCUSSION
The proposed fiscal year 2020 budget will go through a public hearing, and council will decide if they approve or disapprove of it.
Other topics of discussion include the annual city of Ingram Boot Scootin’ Street Dance, the proposed Kerr Central Appraisal District 2020 and Kerr 9-1-1 2020 budgets, city employee retirement and August 2019 police activity statistics.
IF YOU GO
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Ingram City Hall, 230 Texas Highway 39.
