Kerr County Animal Services staff and The Misfit Farm board members help get a pig aboard a trailer for transport to the farm's Bexar County location on the morning of April 28. The pig was found between Center Point and Comfort more than two weeks ago.
A pig as large as 400 pounds was found on the side of the road between Center Point and Comfort more than two weeks ago and was rehomed after spending time at the Kerr County Animal Services Office.
Local nonprofit Kerrville Pets Alive! helped rescue the pig, coordinating between the county and a nonprofit out of Bexar County, The Misfit Farm, confirmed Karen Guerriero, Kerrville Pets Alive! representative.
